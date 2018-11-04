We are prostitutes and satanists. . .Teen confess as they reveal they target church leaders

By Danisa Masuku

Two teenage girls made startling confessions of being satanists and prostitutes before an Apostolic sect leader and a crowd that had gathered to witness the prophecy in Cowdray Park.

They made the shocking confessions before an agitated large crowd that had gathered to be prayed for and prophesied by Apostolic sect leader of Johane Masowe Wechishanu Prophet Emmanuel Gwandida popularly known as Madzibaba Mutumwa at Cowdray Park Terminus last Saturday.

As if that was not enough, in a trance like state, one of the teenage girls went a gear up and disclosed that they are about sixty of them in the suburb.

One of the girls said:

“We are about 60 and we have tattoo marks as identification,” she said.

Her partner in crime said they move in groups.

“We operate in groups of six and we own this suburb and Bulawayo in general,” she said.

She said they double up as thigh vendors. She disclosed that they target influential people such as church and community leaders as well as businesspeople and politicians.

“Most of us are young girls as a result we are the most sought after in the sex industry. We target pastors, prophets and businesspeople. Once a person has sex with any one of us he never leaves and we make sure that within two months he would have slept with all of us,” she said.

The other girl weighed in saying pastors and prophets make up their biggest clientele.

“We love pastors because they are not troublesome and they pay handsomely. We meet them in the lodges in town and they pay handsomely so that we do not reveal their identity. They are generous as well. When I ask for cash from them they quickly send. But most of the businesspeople are stingy,” she said.

Madzibaba Mutumwa prayed for them and they were delivered.

The prostitution revelations happen at a time when National Aids Council (Nac) named Cowdray Park suburb as one of the HIV spots (high risk of contracting HIV and Aids) in Bulawayo. B-Metro.