Street racing victim cries foul

By Zibusiso Moyo

A 65-year-old city man was hit and run over by a young female street car racer in Bulawayo.

Author Jones, now bedridden at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), said his last memory was that of crossing Five Street and 8th Avenue casually and hearing sounds of a toque from a supercharged engine.

‘‘I just remember seeing a speeding white car coming toward my direction, I just stood there and the next thing I woke up in hospital,’’ said Jones.

He wants justice but has no idea where to start.

‘‘I want justice for what happened to me and I hope people would help me in locating the driver,’’ he added.

Jones sustained major injuries from the accident, both of his legs were broken, his ribs fractured and elbows bruised.

According to a witness, the unknown female street racer could be between 17 to 21 years old and was driving a white Toyota Alteza with no number plates.

Brian Jones, speaking from Author’s bedside said street racers are a menace.

‘‘These street racers live to terrorise people, they do not obey laws of the road, they do what they please because no one has ever stood up to them, even the police!’’ said Brian. They must be stopped before they hurt more people, the police should intervene and make arrests so that the city streets would be safe,’’ he added.

Recently the Bulawayo City Council installed cameras along Leopold Takawira Avenue and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street as a trial run before they install the technology around the city and this will go a long way in tracing such wayward behaviour. B-Metro.