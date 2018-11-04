Man suffers heart attack after s*e*x with pig

By Vusumuzi Dube

A sixty-year-old man from Worringham on the outskirts of Bulawayo reportedly suffered a heart attack and died last Thursday after he allegedly had s*e*x with a pig.

The body of Mr Elias Ndlovu was discovered in the morning in the pigsty with his zip down with traces of sperms on his manhood while other suspected sperms were also evident on a pig’s back, sources claimed.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango said they received a report of sudden death, saying they suspected that the man had suffered a heart attack.

“I can confirm an incident of sudden death that occurred at Worringham in Bulawayo. The body of the deceased was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospital for post mortem but at this stage no foul play is suspect. It is suspected Mr Ndlovu suffered a heart attack after a sexual act with the pig,” said Chief Inspector Simango.

Mr Ndlovu was employed as a night watchman at the Worringham plot and was on night duty on the night in question.

A co-worker at the plot who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that Mr Ndlovu had been last seen when he was resuming his duties on Wednesday only to be discovered at the pigsty the following morning.

“In terms of personality he was a nice man, who minded his own business, he had no enemies at all. On the night in question I saw him doing his rounds in the evening as he resumed his security duties. We were shocked when we discovered his body in the pigsty the following morning,” said the co-worker. Sunday News