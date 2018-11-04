Man stabbed for bedding workmate’s wife

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Kezi man has been given a 10-month wholly suspended jail sentence for stabbing his workmate with a knife and leaving him severely wounded after catching him with his wife in their matrimonial bedroom.

Authority Moyo of Sontala Village pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence.

In his defence, Moyo who was represented by Mr Given Sibanda of Legal Aid Directorate said he had no intention of harming his workmate as he only acted out of self defence.

“My client was subjected to extreme provocation by the complainant whom he found being intimate with his wife in their bedroom. An altercation arose between him and the complaint which resulted in a fight. The complainant reached out for his okapi knife which he had placed on a radio speaker and tried to stab my client. They wrestled for the knife and my client overpowered the complainant and took possession of it before stabbing him. My client acted in self defence after being attacked by the complainant but it wasn’t his intention to harm him,” said Mr Sibanda.

Prosecuting, Mr Mncedisi Dube said Moyo who is employed at Maphaneni Ranch stabbed his workmate Esafu Mpofu on 12 September at around 4pm.

He said Moyo arrived home unexpectedly and found a bicycle parked in his yard. He went to his bedroom and started questioning his wife Senziwe Moyo about the owner of the bicycle.

“Upon hearing the misunderstanding Mpofu showed up from behind a wardrobe where he was hiding and tried to flee from the house. Moyo caught him and took a knife which was on top of a radio speaker and stabbed Mpofu once on the back and also struck him on the head using a log. Mpofu sustained injuries as a result of the attack and was ferried to Maphisa District Hospital where he was treated. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Moyo’s arrest,” said Mr Dube.

In his testimony in court Moyo denied having tried to stab Mpofu with a knife.

He said he had brought a knife to the homestead only because he was coming from the farm.

He said Moyo was the one who attacked him and further stabbed him. Mpofu said his workmate’s wife was his girlfriend.

Also giving her testimony in court, Senziwe Moyo said she heard her husband’s voice while he was outside after he arrived unexpectedly and she advised her boyfriend to hide behind a wardrobe.

She said she did not see what happened after the confrontation as she had fled from the room. Sunday News.