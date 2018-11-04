Dog eat dog in ZIFA ‘elections’

By Langton Nyakwenda

Following his disqualification from contesting for the Zifa presidency last Friday, aspiring president Felton Kamambo believes the Association’s Electoral Code has been captured by incumbent Philip Chiyangwa and his associates.

According to the Zifa Electoral Committee, Kamambo — a former board member — is not eligible to contest as he is still serving a three-year ban imposed by Zifa in April for allegedly trying to topple the Chiyangwa-led board through unconstitutional means, in what was later to be known as the “Sandton Project.”

A letter written to Kamambo and signed by Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse last Friday said in part: “You were not properly nominated. You did not pass the integrity test.”

However, Kamambo came out guns blazing yesterday. He vowed to fight tooth and nail against his disqualification.

“I will fight tooth and nail against this disqualification. I also believe the Electoral Committee has been captured by those in power,” he fumed.

Also disqualified after the Zifa Electoral Committee’s vetting meeting last Friday were aspiring vice president Gift Banda as well as Ishmael Chibvunye and Mlungisi Moyo, who were both vying for places on the board.

In essence, Kamambo and Banda’s disqualification means Chiyangwa and Omega Sibanda have been retained as Zifa president and vice president respectively.

According to the Electoral Committee, Banda’s nomination was improper.

In explaining some of the reasons cited by the Electoral Committee, the letter to Banda read in part: “You are still undergoing rehabilitation having been previously suspended. You did not pass the integrity test.”

According to the Electoral Committee, although Banda’s match fixing ban expired in 2013, the former Njube Sundowns president needs five years of rehabilitation, which will only lapse mid-December.

The Zifa board elections are set for December 1.

Corporate guru, Chibvunye, who was disqualified for providing false information on his experience in football administration, says he is “totally shocked” by the development.

Chibvunye, who fronted the popular Mzansi 90 fundraising committee which sourced funds for the Warriors during the 2012 Afcon qualifiers, listed his stint at former Northern Region Division One side DSTV Rangers as part of his football experience.

“I am totally shocked. As someone from the corporate sector, I thought I would play a big role in luring the corporate world into football. It’s sad they have shut the door on me,” moaned Chibvunye.

According to a list released by the Zifa Electoral Committee chairman Vusilizwe Vuma, six candidates will now battle for the four board member posts.

Incumbent Philemon Machana, board member-finance, is tipped to retain his post in a race that also includes public relations guru and Manica Diamonds secretary general Sugar Chagonda, businessman Chamu Chiwanza and former referee Brighton Malandule.

Broadcaster Barry Manandi and Central Region boss Stanley Chapeta are also in the race for the board member positions. The Sunday Mail