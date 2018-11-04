Client ‘rapes, murders’ prostitute

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

In a bizarre incident, a Gweru prostitute was allegedly raped and murdered by her client before her body was dumped in a water drainage in a bushy area near Mkoba 5 high- density suburb.

Acting Midlands police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which occurred on Thursday when Precious Tshuma was allegedly murdered by an unknown client who had hired her for the night.

It is understood that the client first raped her before stabbing her several times on the head.

“Police in Gweru are investigating a murder case where a 23-year-old female was found dead, naked with a deep cut on the head in a bushy area in Mkoba 5 on 31 October. Circumstances are that on 30 October at about 7pm, the now deceased was drinking beer at Mkoba 6 Business Centre in the company of her friends Lillian and Claudius Buzeta. It is alleged that at about 12 midnight Tshuma left the bar in the company of an unknown male adult,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said it is suspected that the two had a misunderstanding resulting in the man killing Tshuma by stabbing her with a sharp object on the head.

“It is alleged that after an hour, Claudius left the bar and proceeded home. While on his way he met the suspect who was heading back to Mkoba 6 Business Centre. The suspect then told Claudius that he had an altercation with Tshuma and he murdered her after she tried to stab him with a broken beer bottle. He force marched Claudius to the scene before releasing him.

“The matter was reported to the police and the suspect is still at large. Tshuma’s body was taken to Gweru Provincial hospital Mortuary,” she said.

A source told Sunday News that it is also suspected that the man first raped the woman before stabbing her, as her body was naked. Sunday News.