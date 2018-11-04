Catholic University students in Bulawayo protest

Students from the Catholic University of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Thursday staged a demonstration against the institution, citing numerous grievances among them accusations of sexual harassment among female students.

Police had to be called in to diffuse the protests after students had shut the institution, saying they would not allow anyone of the institution’s officials to enter until their concerns were addressed.

Among their concerns are reported unhealthy living conditions and alleged sexual harassment of female students by male lecturers. Some students said that they had on several occasions engaged the authorities, but nothing has been addressed.

Students also complained of among other things, preferential treatment given to students from the Harare campus and poor learning environment.

“They have been ignoring our concerns and it is high time they act and address these issues. We are tired of this and we want out concerns heard,” said a student.

Efforts to get a comment from the institution were fruitless. Sunday News