Elikem’s love for things Zimbabwean

By Blessing Masakadza

Pokello Nare’s estranged hubby, Elikem Kumordzie, has not only fallen in love with Zimbabwean women but with the local music as well.

He has videos on Instagram playing and singing along to Zimbabwean music from artistes such as Winky D and Jah Prayzah, describing them as great African artistes.

The Ghanaian recently filed for divorce from the self-styled queen of swag — Pokello — after their union from the Big Brother Africa 2013 edition.

Media reports now say he has since moved on and is in love with another Zimbabwean lady.

His love for things Zimbabwean now extends to his choice of music.

One of the videos shows him singing along to Jah Prayzah’s Nziyo Yerudo featuring Nigerian musician Yemi Alade, describing it as Jah’s greatest love song.

His Shona is not up to scratch but he is surely trying.

He also posted other videos singing along to Winky D’s Disappear and Finhu and captioned it “Appreciating some of the best talents in Africa #finhufinhu #WinkyD.”

He did not stop and played Jah Signal’s Sweetie at a fashion show in Ghana for the Glitz Africa Fashion Week.

The video features models in a number of designs, walking on the ramp with Sweetie playing in the background.

Jah Signal went on his Instagram and heaped praises on Elikem for playing the song.

“I am very humbled by the love shown by brother @elikemkumordzie and the @elikemkumordzie _the tailor team. They chose #Sweetie as their fashion showcase catwalk soundtrack in Ghana,” he wrote.

Elikem replied, “Always bruh. Your song is amazing, your talent is indelible … kudos.” Daily News