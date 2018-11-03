Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Al Ahly 3-1 Esperance: Egyptians take first-leg lead in African Champions League final

Walid Soliman scored two VAR penalties to give Egypt’s Al Ahly a 3-1 first-leg win over Esperance in the African Champions League final in Alexandria.

Al Ahy’s Ahmed El Gaber jumps to celebrate one of his team’s goals

It was the first time VAR was used in a Champions League final and referee Mehdi Charef watched replays before awarding the spot kicks.

Amr Elsolia scored the other goal for the hosts while Youcef Belaili converted a penalty for Esperance.

The Egyptian club are aiming to win their ninth continental title.

Tunisian side Esperance have won the title twice but they lost 1-0 at home to Ahly in the group stages of the competition.

The second leg takes place at Stade Olympique in Rades on 9 November.

The overall winners will also earn a place at December’s Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. BBC Sports

