Will Winky D’s latest break video jinx?

By Tonderai Zvimba

Zimdancehall musician Winky D is set to break his music video curse when he drops his latest offering titled Paper Bag today.

A behind the scenes teaser video of Winky D on a videoshoot of Paper Bag leaked online a few months ago left many of his fans drooling for the full project of a song which sounded like a summer banger.

The Ngirozi hit-maker has now officially announced that the song will be out today and the video will premiere on Trace Africa.

The announcement was accompanied by a teaser of the video and it seems the musician wants to prove wrong, all those who have said he is cursed when it comes to music videos.

The 46-second teaser which was shared on Facebook shows slow motion scenes with a street aesthetic of graffiti painted buildings and the skateboard culture.

The music video looks like a highly sophisticated blockbuster movie judging from the teaser which flashes some dramatic action scenes.

Winky D has been in the music industry for over a decade and one cannot doubt his exceptional career but the Zimdancehall chanter seems to miss it when it comes to visuals.

He has had a long history of producing below the standard music videos which has seen his entire career failing to taste a single visual award.

The curse of Winky D’s music videos has always haunted him from the days of Taitirana pafirst sight, Vashakabvu up to the Disappear video which is even failing to reach one million views on YouTube.

Surpassing a million views is now like a walk in the park for many Zimbabwean artistes as even the new Zimdancehall kids on the block like Jah Signal have surpassed the mark in less than a month.

Winky D seems to have followed in Alick Macheso’s footsteps as he, over the years, has also been criticised for poor visuals compared to the likes of the legendary musician, Oliver Mtukudzi.

However, it remains to be seen if he will be able to break his music video jinx with the Paper Bag video. The Chronicle.