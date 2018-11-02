‘We’ll remain on ART despite Magaya claims’

By Sibongile Maruta

People living with HIV have vowed to remain on Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) despite claims by Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder prophet Walter Magaya that he has found the cure for the disease.

Magaya claimed a herb called Aguma could destroy the HIV virus in just 14 days.

In an interview with The Herald in Kadoma recently, Zimbabwe People Living with HIV Apex Board chairperson Evelyn Chamisa warned people against taking Magaya’s claims seriously.

“I want to encourage people who are living with HIV to continue taking their medication. Magaya has a huge following and a lot of people will be attempted to stop their medication and wait for a miracle. Adherence to medication will be affected.

“As a leader, he should have waited for his cure to be approved first rather than claiming that he has found a cure for HIV. In a way he is misleading people. A lot of people believe what he says and he is creating a recipe for disaster. I urge people on ART to continue taking their treatment,” she said.

Dorothy Mudzamiri (27) said she will continue to take her medication as prescribed.

“Issues to do with health are taken seriously. For us people living with HIV when we hear such that there is a cure for Aids we rejoice because we are looking forward to be healed. Something that is not proven should not be claimed as a cure yet. I have been on ART since 2010 and nothing will stop me. Those on ART know the implications of defaulting and I hope that people will not be misled by what Magaya is saying.” The Herald.