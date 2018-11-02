Usain Bolt leaves Australia’s Central Coast Mariners football club

Usain Bolt’s trial with Australian football club Central Coast Mariners has come to an end.The Jamaican eight-time Olympic sprint champion, 32, joined the A-League side for an “indefinite training period” in August.

He scored two goals in his first effort for the Mariners in a friendly, but did not play matches when the season began.

Efforts to secure a “commercial solution” to keep Bolt at the club had failed, the Mariners said on Friday.

Last month, the Mariners said they had made a contract proposal broken down into “football” and “commercial” terms. However, it hinged on a contribution from a “third party”.

Despite meetings with “several promising potential partners” no deal could be reached, the club said.

‘Bolt has a touch like a trampoline’

Mariners owner Mike Charlesworth thanked Bolt for his eight-week trial, describing it as a success.

“He integrated very well into the team and made great strides as a footballer,” Mr Charlesworth said.

The 100m and 200m world record holder has described it as his “dream” to play professional football.

“I would like to thank the Central Coast Mariners owners, management, staff, players and fans for making me feel so welcome during my time there,” he said on Friday.

Bolt, who retired from athletics in 2017, has previously trained with Borussia Dortmund, South African club Mamelodi Sundowns and Norway’s Stromsgodset. BBC Sport.