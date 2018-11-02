Reverend Chivaviro celebrates 20 years in music

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro will today hold a free all-night show dubbed “Thanksgiving and Worship Night” to celebrate his two decades in the music industry

The show, which will be held at Anglican Gardens, comes as a replacement to the initial bash that was meant to be held on September 29, but was cancelled due to the cholera outbreak.

In an interview, Rev Chivaviro said he was excited to thank his fans for their loyalty.

“I am very happy to be celebrating my 20 years in music industry together with my fans who have made my music great and popular. It will be an all-night of music, dance and prayer,” he said.

He said there will be a lot activities for the fans. “There will be lots of giveaways from CDs to branded caps, T-shirts among other things and our fans will also compete in singing some of our old songs,” said Rev Chivaviro.

Other artistes billed to perform on the day include Bethen Pasinawako,Baba Mechanic Manyeruke,Olinda Marowa, Tete Munyaradzi Charamba- Nyakudya,John and Munyaradzi Munodawafa, Mai Chivaviro and friends and other upcoming artistes under the metorship of Rev Chivaviro.

The “Maranatha” hit-maker said the event will also be more of ministering platform than a show where those in need of deliverance will also receive it.

He is also set to launch a single track titled “Hamupererwi” and a book on the night. “On Friday (today) I am going to release my book called “The Effective Gospel Minister “ (A Guide For Beginners) which I recently launched in South Africa and is proving to be popular with upcoming artistes and praise and worshippers here. The Herald.