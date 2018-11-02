Magistrate rejects Komichi demands

By Farayi Machamire

Harare magistrate Elisha Singano yesterday threw out MDC vice president Morgen Komichi’s demand to have sight of V11 forms used to form the basis of the charges against him.

Komichi is facing charges of going to the podium at the Harare International Conference Centre during the announcement of presidential election results and grabbing the microphone before announcing that MDC Alliance disputed the election results.

He had made an application to have V11 forms released to him so that he can qualify his claims that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) announced fake presidential election results.

Komichi, who is represented by Obey Shava, argued that failure to be furnished with the V11 forms would be defeating the course of justice and rendering the trial an unfair process.

State prosecutor Michael Reza told the court Zec had destroyed all election-related material 14 days after the July 30 vote and anyone seeking to be furnished with V11 forms was venturing into a futile exercise.

Singano ruled that the court did not see any relevance in Komichi having sight of the V11 forms, adding the application lacked merit and could be a ploy to delay the start of trial. Daily News.