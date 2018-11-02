‘Kanjiva’ hitmaker excited about Jah Prayzah launch

The dancehall chanter told JP Studios’ celebrity interview programme Hot Box that he yearns to perform for a big crowd and the upcoming show should give him an opportunity to thrill multitudes with “Kanjiva”.

He also sampled his latest songs “Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka”, which is also trending on social media. He said he has enjoyed shows at Netball Complex and was disappointed when he failed to perform at a recent show at Glamis Arena due to pressing commitments.

Performing at HICC, he said, was a dream come true and he is happy to be part of the team that will help Jah Prayzah to unveil his new release titled “Chitubu”

Other artistes that are set to be part of the team are Killer T, Freeman, She Calaz, Fantan, Mbeu, Cocomaster and Bazooker.

Tickets to the show are being sold at JP Studios in Belvedere as well as online on www.clicknpay.com. The tickets are going for $15, $30, $50 and $100 for the various sections to be demarcated in the HICC.

Jah Prayzah has expressed confidence in “Chitubu” and says it is an album that has been packaged to appeal to fans across generations. The Herald.