Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

FeaturedCrimes & Courts

Grace Mugabe sister’s bail conditions relaxed

35,518 3

By Farayi Machamire

Former first lady Grace Mugabe’s sister, Shuvayi Gumbochuma who was charged with fraudulently processing the sale of State land before paying for it has successfully applied to have her bail conditions relaxed.

Mrs Junior Shuvai Gumbochuma, sister to former First Lady Grace Mugabe, is accompanied by lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku (to her left) and detectives as she arrives at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts. - Picture by Justin Mutenda
Mrs Junior Shuvai Gumbochuma, sister to former First Lady Grace Mugabe, is accompanied by lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku (to her left) and detectives as she arrives at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts. – Picture by Justin Mutenda

Gumbochuma, through her lawyer Lovemore Madhuku had applied to have various restrictions on her relaxed to allow her to seek medical treatment from outside Zimbabwe.

Madhuku said his client had been religiously following her bail conditions. Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa okayed the relaxation of the conditions noting it would not prejudice the delivery of justice.

Related Articles

Samukange ditches Kasukuwere

26,221 35

Grace Mugabe’s sister arrested

51,939 209

Gumbochuma’s passport was temporarily released to November 27.

The court heard that Gumbochuma made an application to the Local Government ministry for stands number 139 and 140 Gillingham Estate in Dzivaresekwa and was offered the land on March 27, 2015.

She got an offer letter of approval and was required to pay $424 426 to the ministry but did not do so.

She then sold the land to N-Frays for $2 060 000 without paying for the land. Daily News

You might also like More from author