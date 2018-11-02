Chief Gambiza dies

The longest-serving chief in the Midlands Province, Chief Gambiza of Chiwundura, has died. He was 60. Provincial Administrator Mr Abiot Maronge confirmed the passing on of the chief, born Fred Bidi Samai.

Chief Gambiza was admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital on Wednesday night.

Mr Maronge said Chief Gambiza was installed on February 18, 2002.

“Yes it is with deepest sadness that I confirm the passing on of one of the longest serving chiefs from this province Chief Gambiza. He died after being admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital on Wednesday night.

“He was installed as a substantive chief for Chiwundura area in 2002,” he said.

Mr Maronge said Government was going to assist the family with burial arrangements.

“The date for his burial is still to be announced and we are in touch with his family. Government as usual is offering maximum support to the family of the late chief and burial arrangements are underway,” he said.

Senator Ngungumbane, a member of the Chiefs Council said they were still in shock over the passing on of Chief Gambiza.

“As chiefs in the Midlands Province, we have lost a dedicated cadre who was humble and served his people and the institution with great distinction, dedication and loyalty.

“Chief Gambiza possessed great leadership qualities, which resulted in him being elected as Senator Chief for the Midlands Province from 2006 to 2008.

“In 2008 to 2013, he was elected into the National Chiefs Council. He also served as a board member for Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation from 2008-2013.

“He was the Chiefs focal person in the Provincial National Aids Council Action Committee up to his untimely death,” he said. The Herald.