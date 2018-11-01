Zimpraise to hold annual concert for free

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Preparations for the interdenominational choral group Zimpraise International Gospel’s annual festival are at an advanced stage with organisers releasing the full programme and list of performers.

The event, which will be held on Saturday in the Harare Gardens, will be free of charge and will run under the theme “One God, One Love” to promote love, peace and harmony.

The concert will see some of the local gospel greats who include Mathias Mhere and Janet Manyowa supporting Zimpraise choir.

In an interview with The Herald, Zimpraise boss Joseph Madziyire said preparations were at advanced stage for the show.

“We are so happy that rehearsals are underway and we have some local acts who will be supporting us. They have been with us at most of our shows. We have decided to do the event for free.

“Since we started this concept it was our idea to make them free of charge but financial constraints were limiting us.

“We are proud that in the past years we have never missed an edition. This year it is all about the people, giving back to the community,” he said.

Madziyire said they chose the theme with the aim of encouraging unity.

“We should not fight and suffer at the same time. We are one family of God. We dedicate the event to the people of Zimbabwe. Apart from music and dance, the event will also have braai and I urge everyone to come and worship the Lord through music and dance,” he said.

Just like their norm, Madziyire said they will also take the opportunity to record the live DVD at the event, which will be released weeks later.

He said he was also confident that the show will go well because he got support in terms of partnership with life assurance company First Mutual Life and CAPS Pharmaceuticals to fulfil his dream.

Last year’s edition of the festival saw United States influential preacher and senior pastor of the Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas, Thomas Dexter Jakes — popularly known as TD Jakes — alongside Bishop John Francis United Kingdom attending. The Herald