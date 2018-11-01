Three killed in separate accidents

By Leonard Ncube

Three people died on the spot after being hit by vehicles in three separate accidents in Hwange and Lupane last Thursday and Sunday night, police confirmed.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said the three accidents could have been avoided by observing road traffic rules.

The first accident occurred near Halfway in Lupane district when Phosani Nkomo (18) from Siachilaba under Chief Saba in Binga was hit by a haulage truck on Thursday last week.

Nkomo was travelling from Binga to Bulawayo in a C.A. G bus which had stopped at a lay-by for a health break. He was hit by a Zambian registered truck driven by Mr Hamasumo Emil (33) from Choma as he tried to cross the road into the bush.

Nkomo was putting on ear phones and could not hear the haulage truck’s horn as well as other passengers’ warning. “Upon reaching the 219km peg, the driver of the truck which was going towards Bulawayo observed a stationary bus facing the same direction but had stopped for recess.

One of the passengers emerged from the left side of the road trying to cross to the other end as the truck was overtaking. He had ear phones and couldn’t hear the sound of truck and other passengers alerting him,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

He died on the spot from injuries on the head and leg.

Chief Insp Makonese said the driver of the truck did not stop immediately.

The truck, which was carrying 33 tonnes of cobalt hydroxide, was later found parked on the roadside about 4km away. Mr Emil later surrendered himself at Hwange Traffic police.

The other two accidents occurred on Sunday night, one near Hwange town and the other one near Victoria Falls.

Mafa Nyathi (43) from Chief Nekatambe area in Binga was hit by an Extra City bus with 60 passengers and driven by Mr Stewart Mundapanzira just after midnight about 10km outside Hwange town.

Chief Insp Makonese said Nyathi was crossing the road when he was hit.

Fifteen kilometres out of Victoria Falls, Learnmore Muleya from Monde under Chief Mvuthu was also hit by a small car that was driving towards the resort town just after midnight.

The driver was Mr Simbarashe Mabhodo of Victoria Falls who police said was dazzled by bright lights from an oncoming haulage truck. The Chronicle