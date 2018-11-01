Standard Bank scoops 13 awards

Standard Bank Group, Africa’s leading bank by assets and parent company to Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, has been recognised for its work across Africa, scooping 13 awards from Global Finance at this year’s annual SIBOS conference, hosted in Sydney.

Acknowledging all 13 awards, Hasan Khan, Standard Bank Group’s head of transactional products and services, said:

“We are delighted to receive these awards from such a prestigious publication. They provide further confirmation of the success of our client-focused strategy and desire to serve clients through our well-established on-the-ground presence in Africa and our global connectivity that links clients to opportunities in Africa.”

Global Finance Magazine awarded Standard Bank accolades across several categories for 2018.

Among these is best overall bank for cash management in Africa, best trade finance provider, best liquidity management, best treasury and cash management provider and best sub-custodian bank.

“The additional awards re-iterate Standard Bank’s commitment to Africa’s markets, and in continuing to deliver best-in-class and innovative solutions.

“Transactional banking is today also a rich source of data, client insight and new business and growth opportunities,” says Mr Khan.

“Standard Bank remains resolute on its Africa strategy and will continue to play a leading role in facilitating trade and capital flows between Africa and prominent international trade corridors, as well as between African countries themselves.”

Standard Bank Group is the largest African bank by assets with a unique footprint across 20 African countries. Head-quartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the bank is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The group has nearly 49 000 employees and over 1 200 branches, which enable it to deliver a complete range of services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking and wealth management.

The group’s largest shareholder is Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s largest bank, with a 20,1 percent shareholding.

In addition, Standard Bank Group and ICBC share a strategic partnership that facilitates trade and deal flow between Africa, China and select emerging markets. The Herald