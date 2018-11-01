NRZ introduces commuter trains

By Esinathy Sibanda

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is re-introducing the commuter passenger trains in the city, starting with the City-Cowdray Park route on Monday next week.

Commuters will pay 50 cents per trip compared to kombis that charge between 75 cents and $2 depending on demand.

The development is expected to cushion members of the public from the high transport costs. The NRZ said it added about four kilometres on the previous City-Luveve route, to cater for passengers in the new suburbs.

In statement, the NRZ said the commuter train will operate two services between Bulawayo Station and Esigodweni in Cowdray Park in the morning and in the evening from Monday to Friday. There will be no train during the weekend.

NRZ Public Relations Manager Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said the fare is pegged at 50 cents for a single ride.

“Only cash payment will be accepted for single ride tickets and purchases can be made either before boarding or while on board the train. Commuters can also buy 10 multi-ride tickets for $4,50,” he said.

Multi-ride tickets can be bought using swipe or Ecocash at the Bulawayo Station.

Services on other routes, said Mr Maravanyika, will be introduced in due course.

“The morning commuter train will depart Bulawayo Station at 4:05AM and arrive at Esigodweni at 5:30AM. It will depart at 5:35AM and arrive at Bulawayo Station at 7AM,” said Mr Maravanyika.

“The evening service will leave Bulawayo Station at 5.30PM and arrive at Esigodweni at 6:50PM. It will depart for the return trip at 6:55PM and arrive at 8:15PM.” The Chronicle