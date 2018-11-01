Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mnangagwa blasts bigwigs for speaking out of turn

35,454 0

By Tendayi Madhomu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday lashed out at senior Zanu PF members for speaking out of turn at a time of growing tension and rivalry in the ruling party, and warned the bigwigs they risk being axed from the party.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa with Zanu PF spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo at State House
President Emmerson Mnangagwa with Zanu PF spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo at State House

Mnangagwa was addressing the Zanu PF youths at the fourth National Youth Assembly held at the party headquarters in Harare.

He said although the new dispensation has come with an open democratic space, members of the party leadership should respect that the party is governed by a constitution.

Related Articles

Government plans mass public sector retrenchments

23,469 0

Give Mnangagwa a chance, says Masiyiwa

65,946 28

State capture fears escalate

49,185 0

Mnangagwa aide in farm wrangle

27,056 5

“If you have a problem with the party, you don’t discuss it with the world, it must be discussed within the party. You will force us to chuck you out of the party,” he warned without mentioning anyone.

“The politics of positions is over, we will not sit back to watch the party suffer due to people jostling for positions.”

The party’s secretary for youth affairs Pupurai Togarepi also condemned senior party members for recklessly disclosing party matters to non-Zanu PF members.

Togarepi said cryptically that there is only one president of the party and some senior officials should abstain from confusing the youths. DailyNews

You might also like More from author