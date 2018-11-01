Life ban for former CAF boss

Former CAF vice president and Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has been handed a lifetime ban by FIFA following his involvement in various offences, including bribery and corruption.

The world football governing body had been investigating the Ghanaian chief after he was filmed in a hotel room by an undercover investigative journalist taking a $65 000 bribe from a supposed businessman seeking to sponsor the Ghanaian football league.

Nyantakyi, who has also previously sat on FIFA’s General Council, denied any wrongdoing, insisting the footage had been doctored, but resigned from his post as Ghana Football Association president in June.

Following their investigations, the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s ethics committee released a statement on Tuesday, revealing the punishment handed down on the football administrator.

“The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Nyantakyi guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the Fifa Code of Ethics,” FIFA said in the statement.

“As a consequence, Mr Nyantakyi is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 500 000 has been imposed on Mr Nyantakyi.” — AFP.