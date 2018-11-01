Cowdray Murder: Arrested man linked to string of rape, unlawful entry and theft cases

By Nqobile Tshili

A man from Bulawayo who was arrested for the rape and brutal murder of a woman from Cowdray Park suburb on Monday last week, has been linked to a string of rape, unlawful entry and theft cases around the city.

Peter Nyathi (29) was arrested on Monday at Bulawayo Prison where he had started serving a 10 months prison term for unlawful entry and theft which he committed in Shangani, Matabeleland South.

He allegedly supplied a false name and was convicted as Mthulisi Nyathi to avoid being identified as a convict who had absconded a number of cases in the courts.

Police sources said after he allegedly raped and bludgeoned Shilla Moyo who was coming from fetching firewood with her neighbour, Nyathi moved to Shangani where he committed the crime which landed him in jail.

Moyo died two days after being attacked at Mpilo Central Hospital where she had been admitted with police linking Nyathi to her death.

Sources said Nyathi has been linked to a series of rape, unlawful entry and theft cases in Cowdray Park and Luveve suburbs.

“He actually has a warrant of arrest at West Commonage Magistrate Court after he disappeared while he was on bail. We suspect he is responsible for breaking into several houses and raping women in bushy areas between Cowdray Park and Luveve suburbs,” said the source. “Tomorrow he may be put on parade where victims may identify him. He actually confessed to raping women who did not report the cases and police are following up on that.”

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said it was too soon to comment on Nyathi’s other crimes.

She, however, confirmed that Nyathi was arrested at Bulawayo Prison where he was serving a sentence for unlawful entry and theft.

“We’ve arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman from Cowdray Park suburb which occurred on Monday last week. As detectives were conducting their investigations, they got wind that a well known criminal had been seen near the site where the deceased’s body was found,” said Chief Insp Simango. She said the investigating officers tracked down the suspect to where he stayed with his live-in girlfriend in Cowdray Park.

Chief Insp Simango said the girlfriend revealed to the officers that on the day Moyo was attacked, Nyathi arrived with blood stained clothes and told her that he was injured before disappearing.

She said on Thursday, detectives who were following up on the case learnt that he could have been hiding in Shangani.

“When the officers arrived in Shangani, they discovered that the accused had been arrested and taken to court where he was sentenced to 10 months in prison for unlawful entry and theft. The detectives followed him up to Bulawayo Prison where he had started serving his sentence leading to his arrest.

He is assisting police with investigations,” Chief Insp Simango said. Nyathi could be linked to several crimes and police were yesterday verifying his involvement in the criminal activities.

Chief Insp Simango applauded members of the public who assisted in the quick arrest of the suspect. The Chronicle