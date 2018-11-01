Ammara Brown raises bar with Svoto video

By Tonderai Zvimba

Afro-Pop songstress Ammara Brown has dropped her much-anticipated video for song Svoto that features Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi.

Svoto is a love song with a vibrant, energetic vibe and a traditional African sound infused with a sungura beat.

After the single’s release in August, the track trended because of its cover where Ammara was captured standing while doing a 180 degree split which most felt was difficult to imitate.

A challenge was initiated with people being challenged to pose like her creating excitement around the song.

Also, the fact that she collaborated with Mr Eazi, a Nigerian whose music is loved by many locally, worked in her favour.

The video of this track made its first premiere on Trace Africa on Tuesday and has been receiving rave reviews since. It features former Big Brother Africa: The Chase Housemate Oneal Zibanani Madumo who plays role of Ammara Brown’s boyfriend and Mr Eazi.

Known for her dancing prowess, Ammara did not disappoint on this video as she pulled out some invigorating afro-centric dance moves in the video that was choreographed by Nia Vasquez.

Currently on a quest to penetrate the continental market, Ammara is certainly on the right track as this video, which has since been uploaded on YouTube, will get her there in no time.

She has since ditched her former manager Tsungi Zvobgo and called on the services of South African Don Khabana to try and achieve her goal.

Also the songbird, who recently bagged an AFRIMMA award for best female artiste in Southern Africa, has relocated to South Africa – a country that has been a springboard for most established artistes.

To her credit, the singer has been producing a stream of videos which have attracted over a million views including Mukoko featuring Tytan, Watchu Want featuring her sister Chengeto Brown, Kure featuring Jah Prayzah, Akiliz and now we are yet to see if Svoto will also surpass the one million views mark.

All of them have received a lot of airplay from international music video channels like Channel O, Trace Africa and MTV, something that will likely be of great use to her in her quest to penetrate the continental market.

Not ditching her local fans, Ammara is expected to come to Zimbabwe to host a concert, the first of its kind dubbed Ammartia Ignite, in Harare later this month. She will perform the Svoto track as well as some new tracks there. The Chronicle