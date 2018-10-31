Police raid Magaya offices over HIV cure claims…. “recover samples of his Aguma medicine”

Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi has confirmed that police “police this evening raided Prophet Walter Magaya offices to recover samples of his Aguma medicine which he claims cures HIV.”

Writing on Twitter, Mutodi said “the raid marks the start of an investigation into this matter. Health experts say there is no cure yet.”

On Sunday Magaya used a Sunday church service of his Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) to announce that he has discovered a cure for HIV.

Magaya claimed to have discovered the plant two years ago – but had waited “because I wanted it to be chemically proven, scientifically proven”.

“God has given me a revelation, we tested it and it’s perfect. God showed me a certain tree and certain people. We have found the cure for HIV and Aids,” Magaya announced during the service.

The controversial preacher said he was prepared for the Ministry of Health in Zimbabwe to scientifically test his HIV cure claiming the cure was developed from a plant called Aguma which is found in Zimbabwe. This was mixed with a different herb from Mozambique.

