New boards for Allied Timbers, ZimParks

By Abigail Mawonde

Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira yesterday appointed the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) and Allied Timbers boards.

This follows the expiry of the term of office of the previous board of Allied Timbers while ZimParks was being run by an interim board.

The ZimParks board will be chaired by Justice Moses Chinhengo who also served in the same capacity in the previous board.

Other members are Ms Tandiwe Nkomo, Mr Ashton Murwira, Ms Teresa Murumbi, Mr Charles Mutisi, Mr Never Nyemudzo, Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi and Mr Tanyaradzwa Mundoga.

Minister Mupfumira told the board members that they had the responsibility to conserve Zimbabwe’s wildlife in a way that is sustainable and beneficial to the environment, as well as to the current and future generations.

“It is common cause that Parks estates border communities and you are expected to ensure protection of wildlife, at the same time exercising sensitivity to such communities,” she said.

The Allied Timbers board will be chaired by Mr Chris Amira.

Other members include Dr Perpetua Gumbo, Mr Simba Kanzou, Ms Phillipa Philips, Mr Tafadzwa Mahachi, Ms Tracey Mutaviri and Mr Albert Mandizha.

“I expect the board to steer Allied Timbers towards the development of a vibrant business plan that will transform it into a viable company, within 12 months,” said Minister Mupfumira.

She also announced additional members to the boards of the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and Forestry Commission.

“The following will join the Forestry Commission board; Ms Veronica Gundu-Jakarasi, Mr Douglas Runyowa, Ms Shelly Ann Cox and Ms Rudo C. Mudenda.

“The additional members for the EMA board will be Ms Cecilia Paradza, Mr Leon Muoni, Mr Christopher Chitindi, Mr Edward Samuriwo and Ms Molly Mayahle,” she said.

Minister Mupfumira urged the boards to work hard.

“I implore all our boards to live up to their tasks.

“The road may not seem smooth, but I am confident that, if we work in close cooperation, we can collectively deliver and contribute to the development of the economy.”

“May I also reiterate the vision of the Second Republic to open up our economy to investors, hence our mantra; ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’!

“It is my hope that you will embrace our President’s vision with an open mind and ensure that the ease of doing business principles are effected,” she said. The Herald