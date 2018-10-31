Marshal, Nkatha hit back

By Tadious Manyepo

Just hours after being suspended by Dynamos, skipper Marshal Machazane and Kingstone Nkatha could not stomach the sanctions and appeared to lose their cool yesterday, taking to social media to hit out at the club’s officials with assistant coach Murape Murape being the unfortunate target of their vitriol.

The pair was suspended along with Peace Makaha and Obey Mwerahari for bad behaviour.

DeMbare have struggled this season and were outplayed in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final loss to Triangle on Sunday.

With the Harare giants finding it difficult to pay players’ allowances, the quartet was fingered to be allegedly leading mutinous activities within the club to sabotage the fight against relegation.

This prompted the team’s executive to convene an emergency meeting on Monday evening, culminating in the expulsion of the four.

But, after being handed their dismissal letters, Nkatha and Machazane took to social networking platform Facebook to lash out at Dynamos officials for what they termed “unfair dismissal”.

The expelled players broadcast themselves live before Machazane pulled the video off close to an hour later.

In the video, Makaha remained dead silent while Machazane and Nkatha took turns to blast DeMbare officials.

They suggested the team was supposed to give them clearance letters not dismissals. Ranted Machazane “Suspension for what? Why don’t you give us our clearance?

“Just give us our money and end this. You cannot tell us not come and watch football, we want to watch football. We don’t care about what you do.”

“Suspension for what, give us our money, we are ready to go.

“It’s all the same, life is from God.

“It’s all the same, we live by faith not by sight. But one thing that I know is that what goes around comes around.

“How is that possible for someone to suspend you from work, when he does not come to work? He should come and tell us in person (implying Murape)

“You just don’t write a piece of letter and tell us you have suspended us, suspended for what?

“You cannot say there is a meeting and leave the papers, meeting with who, do we have meeting with the papers?” he added.

Nkatha interjected and blamed Murape for recommending their suspension to the executive committee.

Both Machazane and former SuperSport United striker Nkatha however, chose to ignore the warning against their conduct which they had received from the DeMbare supporters and widely circulated on social media.

“Set us free, give us our clearance and we will leave, it’s all the same.

“I don’t want the paper you have given me, I want my clearance.

“You are telling us that we have breached the contract, which player did we influence?

“Murape how many players are left at Dynamos who are still to be paid?” Nkatha said. Murape, however, does not handle player welfare issues as that is the responsibility of team manager Richard Chihoro and the club management.

It later emerged that other players refused to train yesterday protesting the sacking of the quartet.

Nkatha has however, previously shown undesirable traits since joining the Glamour Boys in the mid-season window including lambasting Chihoro for allegedly not securing prior permission from him for journalists to interview him during the Dynamos media day.

A former Zimbabwe international, Nkatha has only found the target once since joining the struggling giants despite the weight of expectations that greeted his arrival at DeMbare. The Herald