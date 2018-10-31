Mai Titi vows to try Magaya “HIV curing herb”

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Comedian Felistas Murata, affectionately known as Mai Titi, has vowed to try the ‘HIV curing herb’, which PHD Ministries leader Walter Magaya claims to have found.

Mai Titi, who went public about her status early this year, said she is willing to give a leg and an arm to buy the ‘newly found treatment’.

Mai Titi revealed her intentions through a Facebook post which read:

“Heard the man of God Prophet Magaya vawana mushonga we. HIV if so can I kindly be the first patient. If it means selling out my properties to pay for it. Will be glad.’

In a follow-up interview with H-Metro, Mai Titi said she chose Magaya because she believes in him.

This is despite warnings from virtually all major stakeholders in the country’s health delivery system, who on Monday urged patients to continue taking ARVs as Magaya’s herb has not undergone local tests to be approved for human consumption.

“I have chosen to take this drug because I believe Magaya is a true man of God, however I want it to be placed on record that even if it was a man of God from America who had found the cure, I was still going to do anything in power because all I want is to be healed.

“I have faith, that’s why I was healed of cancer last year, Prophet Makandiwa prayed for me and I was healed despite the controversy I was healed” said Mai Titi.

Asked whether she has consulted her doctors and whether she is going to quit other medications she is taking Mai Titi said, “To be honest, there is no need for me to consult anyone because it is my decision but I’m not going to stop taking my ART, just as Prophet Magaya has said.”

Mai Titi went on dismiss any suspicions that this may be a publicity stunt on her part as well as that of Magaya.

“I am doing this because I want to be cured, it is not a publicity stunt, I am not a member of PHD Ministries neither do I know Magaya to the level of scheming with him in a publicity stance and in any case, whether I am cured or not, I’m still going to go public after taking the medication,” said Mai Titi.

Yesterday Mai Titi went for blood and CD4 count tests to confirm her status before the new drug is administered to her. Below are some of the reactions to Mai Titi’s post from her followers:

Sharon Parehwa: Mai TT if you believe in God ka vanorapai not zvkutsvga kutengeserwa mushonga zvamwari hazvide muripo kufungawo kwangu mnhu wamwari anofanirwa kungotaura shoko then motenda kwariri motoponeswa

Innocent Chikukwa: ukarega mapiritsi unokita uchirimwana,magaya aripakutsvaga ndayii

Angella Mushonga: Ndichirikuda kuti urarame dear Rega zvipfure.

Chipo Tarabuku: You are already healed Mai Tt.First at least you have something to keep you going.Secondly you are surrounded by your children who love and motivate you. God will make you live long.

Ashley Kays: Ko magaya wacho ngaango vanhu mahara zvee…musarege ma piritsi pliz vanhu varipakutsvaga mari mmmh muchaburitswa mazi million hobho ukabroka zvako dear hameno ita zvoda moyo wako.

Kumbirai Mpala: Its so sad how Africans can never celebrate another African. dai arimurungu ipapa taiita makwikwi kutotenga mishonga iyoyo.Mwari atiitire nyasha tivhurike meso

If you feel it in your heart maiTt im sure you wont need to sell any of your Properties.It wont be that expensive.

Linda Rose Zimba: If u HIV positive take medication the virus becomes undectable it’s hidden in you and you the same has a person who is negative From my understanding people stick to your medication in Jesus name maintain health life style.

Lisa Bianca Bonongwe: Mutori dumb if you think you can take your ARVs and this new drug at the same time. How will you know what’s working? Musangovukura imi.

Munyaradzi Mutodzaniswa: Let him prove himself inga zviHuta makachengeta wani mukarima matapiri mumasaga kuyedza yedza. H Metro