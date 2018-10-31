Kwinji 15 in Zurich

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Mighty Warriors’ coach, Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda, continues to scale dizzy heights after she left the country for Zurich, Switzerland, for a two-day workshop that is part of Fifa’s inaugural one-year coach mentorship programme.

The workshop will see 21 female coaches from across the globe being paired with experienced mentors in an effort to acquire new knowledge, skills and experience.

According to Fifa, over 80 women applied for the programme.

“Part of Fifa’s commitment to increase the opportunities that exist within football for female coaches.

The new project is designed to support female coaches by enabling them to acquire new knowledge, skills and experience that they can harness in their careers.

Communication between the female coaches and their mentors will continue after the workshop, with the programme concluding in November 2019,” reads a Fifa statement.

The former New Orleans and Mighty Warriors’ midfielder maestro has been paired with Pia Sundhage, Sweden women’s Under-15 and Under-17 national team head coach.

She was also in charge of the United States of America’s senior women’s team from 2007-2012 before taking over the same role in Sweden from 2012-2017.

The Fifa coach mentorship programme comes after the global football governing body recently launched the first ever global strategy for women’s football earlier this month.

The programme charts the way in which Fifa will work with confederations and member associations, clubs and players, the media, fans and other stakeholders to realise the full potential that exists within the women’s game. The Chronicle