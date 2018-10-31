Jah Signal returns to Bulawayo

By Tonderai Zvimba

After wowing fans during his debut show in Bulawayo at the beginning of the month, fast-rising Zimdancehall musician Jah Signal is set to return to the city in December.

This time, the Sweetie (Ngcel’istonyeni) hit-maker who filled the Zansibar club will be unveiling his much-awaited album titled Jaya that will be launched officially at Club Sankayi in Harare this Saturday.

Following the album launch, the Zimdancehall chanter will embark on a Jaya album tour which will see him perform in different cities. His first stop will be in Victoria Falls on December 21 where he will unpack the album at Comfort Pub & Grill.

On December 22, Jah Signal will bring the album to Bulawayo where he is billed to perform at Club Vista. He will be backed by rapper POY and DJs Fydale, Nospa and Cue Movement.

Speaking on the forthcoming album, Jah Signal said it will not have a lot of collaborations with popular artists as he has a bias towards up-and-coming artistes. It will however feature legendary guitarist and musician Nicholas ‘Madzibaba’ Zachariah.

This year has been a great year for Jah Signal with his song Sweetie hitting one million views on YouTube two weeks ago. He also seems to have fully recovered from a freak accident last month that left him with cracked ribs.

Tour organiser Terminator Makoni said: “People should come and witness Jah Signal performing his new album for the first time in Bulawayo. There will also be Hip Hop from POY so this is absolutely a show not to be missed.”

POY who last week released his new single titled Bahle will spark the crowd with his hard hitting bars as he warms up the stage for Jah Signal. The Chronicle