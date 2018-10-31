HCC overwhelmed by vendors’ applications

By Helen Kadirire

The Harare City Council (HCC) is failing to fully accommodate all the vendors at sites designated for them. As such, some of the vendors who could have been allocated space at district markets cannot find space as the city centre is now swamped.

According to minutes of HCC’s informal sector committee, a total of 1 672 vendors were registered at the Coventry Road holding bay, against a capacity of 500, while about 1 150 vendors were registered at Seke/Dieppe Road.

“The total number of registered vendors for both market sites was 2 275. The demand for trading space for both sites had outstripped supply of the trading space by council,” reads part of the minutes.

“However, arrangements had been made to relocate any excess vendors to the National Sports Stadium (NSS) market sites and to district markets. Some of the vendors had already been absorbed into private properties in the central business district”.

The minutes also noted that permanent market structures would be constructed by CBZ Holdings through a Built Operate Transfer arrangement with the city.

Informal sector committee chairperson Anthony Shingadeya said the construction of market infrastructure at the holding bay and NSS sites would be done by council.

He said 36 of the 38 tents needed at the sites had been bought and the contractor has been instructed to erect them.

Together with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, council has been conducting a blitz against vendors in central Harare following the cholera outbreak which has so far claimed the lives of more than 45 people. DailyNews