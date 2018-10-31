Chamisa fires Bulawayo deputy mayor

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

Nelson Chamisa had ordered Bulawayo deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami to step down and pave way for the party’s preferred candidate Mlandu Ncube.

In a letter to Kambarami dated October 29, the MDC instructed the dreadlocked deputy mayor to step down from his position within seven days.

“Failure to comply within the stipulated period shall result in your expulsion from the party and also recalling from the council,” the letter read.

MDC Bulawayo deputy spokesperson Edwin Ndlovu confirmed the development. He said the party has asked Kambarami to resign as the city’s deputy mayor in line with the

party’s resolution that Ncube takes up the role.

“The party held interviews with prospective candidates and chose Solomon Mguni as mayor and Mlandu Ncube as deputy mayor therefore the party still stands by that decision which was later endorsed by the national council,” he said.

Chamisa has previously axed mayors in Victoria Falls, Chitungwiza and Masvingo. DailyNews