Whipping for teen who raped 6-yr-old niece

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 17 year old boy has been sentenced to receive four strokes for raping his six-year-old paternal niece.

The teenager who cannot be named for ethical reasons was convicted on his own plea of guilty to rape when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira.

Prosecuting, Mr Mncedisi Dube said the teenager committed the offence between January and June this year.

He said the teenager raped the juvenile after her grandmother had left her in his custody.

“On a date unknown to the prosecutor but during the period extending from January to June this year the juvenile’s grandmother went to Nyamime Clinic and left her granddaughter with her uncle.

“The teenager called the girl into his bedroom hut where he raped her and warned her against reporting the matter,’’ he said.

Mr Dube said the matter came to light on June 17 after the juvenile’s grandmother noticed a rash on her granddaughter’s private parts. She questioned the juvenile who narrated what her uncle had done to her.

The matter was reported to the police resulting in the teen’s arrest. The Chronicle