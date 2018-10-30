Wenera proves popular on ZBCtv

By Tonderai Zvimba

Wenera television series is the most watched drama on ZBCtv according to the latest Zimbabwe All Media and Products Survey (Zamps).

Zamps released the statistics for the most watched programmes on ZBCtv for the past four weeks and Wenera was the second most watched following the Main News at 8PM which topped the list.

Tunga, a traditional drama came in at third position. The main news amassed a total of 68% of people who watch ZBCtv in the urban areas and 52% of rural viewership.

Wenera garnered 28% of urban viewership and 15% of rural viewership. Other programmes which made the list are Woza Friday, Mai Chisamba show, local soccer, Coke On The Beat, Ezomgido, Murimi wanhasi, Music Calabash and international soccer.

Speaking on this feat, Eddie Ndlovu, the producer of Wenera, said: “It’s been our target as a production company (Talent of Steel) to make sure that we produce TV programmes that meet the viewer’s programming desire through quality and entertaining productions.”

He said he was confident that if their programme, which airs once a week on Monday’s, was to show frequently, they would easily surpass the main news.

“We can beat the news at eight if we screen five days a week. This however, is a sign of growth as it shows Wenera is now a national programme that is watched by different people,” Ndlovu said.

“South Africa is identified by programmes like Generations and Muvhango and now, I can safely say Zimbabwe is identified by programmes like Wenera.”

Now in its third year, Ndlovu said the drama had a 20-year lifespan. It is one of the few locally produced drama series that are being shown on ZBCtv. The Chronicle