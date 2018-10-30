Tahle Wedzinza drops single

By Vasco Chaya

Songstress Tahle Wedzinza will release a new single on Saturday. Real name Anesu Ketahle Dawani, Tahle Wedzinza’s single — Dai Ndangandirini — is a song dedicated to youths of today.

While the bulk of local musicians have held their new music to pave way for Jah Prayzah’s forthcoming studio album, Chitubu, to be released on Friday, songstress Tahle Wedzinza is forging right ahead.

“I work with Jah Prayzah at Military Touch Movement; hence nothing will stop me from releasing my single. Music is not for competition.

“My music targets a certain market in society. There is always a place for every product in the market,” she said confidently.

Most of the musicians do not want to release new songs alongside heavyweights of the industry such as sungura kingpin Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah and dancehall music stalwart Winky D among others, fearing theirs will be totally eclipsed on the market.

Meanwhile, Jah Prayzah will drop his latest studio album, Chitubu, a 12-track project, this Friday at Harare International Conference Centre.

Chitubu will be Jah Prayzah’s ninth studio album after Kutonga Kwaro, Mudhara Vachauya, Jerusarema, Kumbumura Mhute, Tsviriyo, Ngwarira Kuparara, Rudo Nerunyararo and Sungano Yerudo.

Despite the price madness currently being experienced in the country, fans seem to be comfortable with ticket prices which range from $15 to $100.

The advance tickets went on sale last week, but so far, the event has generated an interest among show-goers on social media.

Keen Mushapaidze, Jah Prayzah’s manager, has told the Daily News that fans prefer the VIP ticket which is going for $30.

“Tickets are selling fast and we are hoping the show will be sold out in few days to come.

“The VIP tickets are selling fast as compared to the ordinary ones,” Mushapaidze said.

The single, Chitubu, was released some days ago to test the waters and the track has attracted positive feedback on the market.

The full album will be unveiled together with two new music videos, one of them titled Dzamutsana which was shot in marginalised area of Binga.

Jah Prayzah will share the stage with musicians from his Military Touch Movement stable at HICC. DailyNews