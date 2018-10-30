Service stations for kombis identified

By Auxilia Katongomara

The multi-sectoral taskforce set up by Government in Bulawayo has identified service stations for kombis plying various routes in a bid to decongest the city centre as well as ensure that public transporters get fuel.

Bulawayo Provincial Administrator, Mrs Khonzani Ncube, who chairs the taskforce, said they had identified a number of garages for kombis plying Western suburbs’ routes and long distance buses.

“We started with the fuel taskforce. What we have done is that the taskforce is multi-sectoral in representation and the Minister of State had a meeting with transport associations namely BUPTA, Bulawayo Transit and Tshova Mubaiwa and we agreed to decongest the city centre. We have identified the service stations that will service the kombis according to routes.

“We have also identified a site for long distance buses. We have also identified a site for essential services namely funeral parlours and ambulances so that they are not short changed,” said Mrs Ncube.

She said they are also working to identify selected service stations where people who had purchased coupons in advance and those with card systems can get fuel.

“We have given that information to Zera (Zimbabwe Regulatory Authority). We are working with Zera so that we know the fuel allocations and identify selected garages for private cars so that there is no congestion,” Mrs Ncube said.

She said Flo Petroleum in Belmont would cater for kombis plying the Nketa, Emganwini and Nkulumane routes and Zuva garage at Retreat for transporters plying Matopos and Kezi routes.

The Zuva service station along Harare Road will service transporters that use the Harare road route while Trek in Mpopoma will service Mpopoma route.

The Puma garage along Luveve road will service Luveve, Cowdray Park and Magwegwe routes.

Mrs Ncube said the taskforce is working on identifying service stations for Eastern suburbs and they will be reviewing progress on the identified garages.

“This is a starting point, but we will be reviewing. The idea is to decongest the Central Business District. So we will review after one week when we have seen how it’s progressing,” she said.

Transport associations last week engaged Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube and recommended a fare increase to 75 cents.

“The cause for concern is also the fare increase by taxi operators. We have just come out of a meeting where the matter was addressed. The 50 cents fare has stood since 2009.

“If you visit other provinces, we know there is a province where the taxis charge up to a $1 but our associations, because of other expenses they incur, are saying they have recommended a 75 cents fare. At times they fail to get fuel from garages resulting in them getting fuel from the black market. This affects their operations and may result in them charging a little bit higher,” she said after the meeting. The Chronicle