Passenger association boss beaten up by touts

Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) president Tafadzwa Goliati was assaulted by touts at Mbare bus terminus this weekend while conducting a campaign aimed at ending violence against women and girls in public spaces.

Goliati, 45, said he was brutally attacked by touts at the rank of Gokwe-bound buses.

“I was conducting a survey and educating people around the rank about their right to make decision on their own decisions and avoid being forced into buses they never intended to board. That was when a group of touts attacked me,” said Goliati who filed a police report and a charge was laid against the touts.

The PAZ president appealed to the Justice ministry and parliamentarians to intervene and draft a policy that protects passengers from marauding touts to restore normalcy at bus termini across the country.

"The problem is that these touts are left unpunished when they infringe on others rights. They get arrested in the morning and they will be out by afternoon as if nothing happened at all," he said.