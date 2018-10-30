Nyagura trial in false start

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa

The trial of suspended University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura, who is accused of illegally awarding former First Lady Grace Mugabe a PhD, failed to kick off yesterday after he sought a further postponement because his lawyer was still engaged at the Constitutional Court.

Through his lawyer Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, Nyagura asked for a postponement on the basis that the matter, which was supposed to be heard at the Constitutional Court before Chief Justice Luke Malaba last Friday was postponed to yesterday .

Mr Lazini Ncube remanded the matter to today for ruling. The Herald