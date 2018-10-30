New doctoral degree for MSU

By Davison Kaiyo

Midlands State University (MSU) has launched a new doctoral degree in Business Leadership (DBL) in line with increased demand for business leaders.

At least 25 students have already enrolled for the new degree, which was launched in Harare at the weekend.

Speaking at the launch of the doctoral programme, the executive dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Dr Shepherd Mupemhi said the degree was already registered with the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) and has been classified in level 10 in the National Qualifications Framework crafted by ZIMCHE.

He said the doctorate has nine modules as well as research.

“In this regard, the University has engaged highly-reputable lecturers within Zimbabwe and in the region to ensure that it produces high-quality graduates who will find solutions and answers to the country’s economic challenges,” said Dr Mupemhi.

He noted that the institution will soon launch a collaborative programme with five other universities in Zimbabwe, Europe and South Africa.

“That collaboration will allow for the mobility of doctoral students from one country to carrying out their research in another country, which will lead to the development of a patentable product and that research will be fully funded,” he said. The Herald