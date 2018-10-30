Mangwiro desperate for Chibuku glory

By Godknows Matarutse

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro, has expressed delight in reaching the Chibuku Super Cup final and believes winning the tournament would atone for their failure to win this year’s Castle Lager Premiership title.

The Sugar Sugar Boys booked a date with Harare City in the final of the country’s most prestigious tournament following a 2-1 victory over Dynamos on Sunday with Russell Madamombe and Lameck Nhamo getting the all-important goals.

Following a bright start to the current campaign, Triangle somehow lost their feet midway through and sit fourth on the log table with 51 points after 31 rounds of action, trailing log leaders FC Platinum, who now need a single point to clinch the title.

However, Mangwiro who has been credited with transforming Triangle into a more competitive side since joining last season is of the idea that winning the Chibuku Super Cup could be a huge achievement for the Lowveld side.

Should Mangwiro successfully guide Triangle to the Chibuku Super Cup glory, he will become the first coach to win the tournament twice since it returned in 2014.

Mangwiro was at the helm when Harare City won the tournament in 2015 after beating Dynamos 2-1 in the final.

“It’s a great achievement as a team. We have had success before in the One Wallet Cup and this time around we have managed to get to the finals. It’s a great feeling obviously with a lot coming into play,” Mangwiro said.

“There is pride in winning the Cup, there is a ticket to play in continental competition and also there are monetary rewards, so we are happy to have gone all the way.

“We felt we could have done a lot better. It will be a good feeling that will atone for our failure to win the championship that is if we go on and lift the Chibuku Super Cup.

On the prospect of becoming the first coach to win the cup twice: “It’s a good feeling, to be honest with you I wasn’t aware of that record but obviously it feels good.

“This is what we yearn for as coaches — to try and win as many accolades. It’s unfortunate we have fallen way behind in the league competition.”

Triangle exhibited some exciting football against Dynamos on Sunday and it was only a combination of good goalkeeping by Simba Chinani and at times poor finishing from their forwards which kept the score lines respectable. DailyNews