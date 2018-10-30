Macheso re-assembling original band?

By Blessing Masakadza

Sungura ace Alick Macheso seems to be on course to reassemble his old Orchestra Mberikwazvo by inviting his erstwhile members back to the band.

On Friday, Macheso invited former dancer Peter Kagomera for his Beitbridge show at PaGomba Café. Kagomera is fondly known as Macheso’s problem child because of his wayward behaviour that saw him being expelled from the band.

The previous week, Macheso invited one of his former popular dancer Franco Slomo at his show at Tanza Centre in Chitungwiza.

With the now leading dancer Selemani ‘Majuice’ Mpochi missing in action over the weekend, speculation was rife in showbiz that the sungura giant was rebuilding his camp.

Franco and Kagomera made their names at Macheso’s camp before they left to pursue other avenues.

Kagomera was on several occasions pardoned for misbehaving before Macheso lost his patience and let him go.

He has had a stint with raunchy dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda and has appeared at dance contests before he went silent.

Macheso’s publicist Tich Makahamadze poured cold water on the speculation saying Kagomera’s appearance was nothing to write home about.

“This is a common occurrence that former members appear here and there. As it stands, the band is OK and there can’t be always room for everyone,” he said.

He added that Majuice’s absence for the weekend commitments was as a result of an illness, putting to rest the speculation of his possible replacement.

“Majuice was not feeling well hence the absence over the weekend not what others might say,” he said.

Macheso’s ensemble is arguably one of the biggest bands in the country with reports estimating it to comprise 27 members.

Some members once left and later returned to re-join the ship among them Noel Nyazanda and Jonas Kasamba.

Macheso has always maintained an open-door policy, embracing his erstwhile colleagues. DailyNews