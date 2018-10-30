Hwende threatens $100k lawsuit against Linda Masarira… demands apology within 5 days

By Staff Reporter

Kuwadzana East MP and MDC Alliance Deputy Treasurer General Chalton Hwende has given a 5 day ultimatum to MDC-Khupe spokesperson Linda Masarira to retract and apologise for a social media post in which she claimed Hwende was involved in money laundering, economic sabotage and profiteering.

A letter from Hwende’s lawyers, Mavhunga and Associates, says if no retraction and apology is forthcoming from Masarira, they will file a claim for defamation in the sum of $100 000.

On 23 October 2018, Hwende had tweeted;

“Fuel dealers getting forex at RBZ and instead of bringing fuel bring an empty fuel truck & pay $1000 at the border for papers to be stamped. They then sell the US$ at the black market and go back to RBZ with RTGs balances and get second allocation. Who wants to be a millionaire?

Linda Masarira then responded;

“People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. My brother I hate your hypocrisy yet you are one of the biggest money launderers, received thousands of coupons during campaign period from queen B and some were changed at the central bank for hard cash. Iti nyo ndichivhiye.”

Masarira then took part in a Facebook LIVE broadcast where she repeated the same allegations.

Millionaire Kudakwashe Tagwirei who dominates the fuel industry and Command Agriculture through his Sakunda Holdings has in the past week been named as a part of the supposed Queen B cartel.

Hwende said “I have today instructed my lawyers to sue Linda Masarira over the allegations that she made that I received fuel coupons from Queen B. At no stage have I ever received anything on behalf of the MDC or my Kuwadzana Campaign which I fully funded with personal funds.

A letter from Hwende’s lawyers says;

“We have also been instructed that you issue a public apology for demeaning our client whom you insulted in your article. Should this letter fail to solicit the required response then may you take this as a notice to institute legal proceedings against yourself for defamation in the sum of $100 000.