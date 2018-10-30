High-riding Mai Patai embarks on live shows

Following the success of her album “Punish the Devil” that is topping the charts on local radio stations, Mai Patai has decided to enhance her return through live shows.

She launched the album in her hometown of Gweru at a colourful event and her performance exhibited that she still has the energy to put up scintillating performances.

In anticipation of a busy festive season programme, Mai Patai has upped her game in live shows.

Last weekend she performed in Zvishavane where she left lasting impressions.

The talented singer, who shook the industry with yesteryear song “Mazambara”, said she is now lining up many shows to complement the album’s success.

“We have begun doing serious rehearsals for live performances. I have taken a break from other pressing issues that were limiting my time for music. We will be on a campaign to spread the gospel through music and we are going to many parts of the country,” said Mai Patai.

Her songs “Ndinodavira” and “Anokomborera” have become instant hits that are likely to dominate the gospel music landscape during the festive season.

To prove that she still has the energy on stage, Mai Patai has brought back the popular ‘bheriya’ dance during her live shows and her new team of female dancers are amazing.

Mai Patai said she is also planning foreign tours and many promoters have approached her to make arrangements for international dates.

“We are happy that the new album is being appreciated beyond our borders and we are looking forward to various tours before the end of the year. It is a blessing to be get such a response to a new album after a long sabbatical that we had taken over the last years.”

Mai Patai is one of the best female performers on the gospel scene. She popularised her music through the ‘vapostori’ dance style popularly known as ‘bheriya’.

Her unmistakable voice, which made “Mazambara” a timeless hit, has also made the new album unique. The Herald