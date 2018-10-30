High Court blocks Chinese firm

By Zvamaida Murwira

The High Court has stopped Chinese-owned ceramic tile manufacturer Sunny Yi Feng Tiles (Zimbabwe Private Limited) from setting up a factory before it complies with local environmental laws.

This followed an application at the court by Norton Development Association that cited Sunny Yi Feng Tiles (Zimbabwe Private Limited) and Environmental Management Agency (AMA) as respondents.

High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda granted the relief sought by the Norton Development Association led by its patron, Mr Temba Mliswa, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, through a provisional order.

“That pending confirmation of this order on the return day, the following relief is granted: The First Respondent (Sunny Yi Feng Tiles (Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd) shall immediately suspend and stop all construction work and any other works whatsoever on its ceramic tile manufacturing plant on Lot 3 Knockmallock Farm, near Morton Jaffrey Water Works, Norton, pending the granting of an environmental impact assessment certificate by the Second Respondent,” reads the provisional order. The Herald