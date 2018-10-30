Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Gudyanga bail conditions relaxed

By Shamiso Dzingire

Former Civil Service Commission permanent secretary Francis Pedzana Gudyanga was yesterday granted his passport to allow him to travel to Benin for a conference.

Former Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Professor Francis Gudyanga

Gudyanga is jointly charged with former Mines minister Walter Chidakwa and are facing allegations of misappropriating $29 000 in board sitting allowances.

Chidakwa is being accused of appointing Gudyanga as a lone board member at the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) and allocating him sitting allowances.

Gudyanga applied to have his passport released as soon as possible to allow him to sort out his visa applications.

Prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga said the State was not opposed to the accused person being granted his passport and told the court that the Higher and Tertiary Education ministry has confirmed the existence of the conference.

Harare Magistrate Hosea Mujaya granted the application, and ordered Gudyanga to return the passport to the clerk of court on November 19

It is the State’s case that sometime in December 2013, MMCZ dissolved its board and Gudyanga was then appointed as its chairperson to September 2016.

Chidakwa allegedly showed favour and appointed Gudyanga to act as the sole MMCZ board member until 2016.

The court heard that MMCZ Act Chapter 21:04 says a board must comprise a minimum of six members and maximum of 10.

It is alleged that between December 2013 and September 2016, Gudyanga corruptly claimed and received board fees and sitting allowances of $28 910 from MMCZ.

According to the MMCZ Act a board constitutes a minimum of six and maximum of 10 members who were not existent during the period in question.

The money was not due to Gudyanga as MMCZ had no board during the period in question and he reportedly extended favours to himself contrary to his duty as a public officer.  DailyNews

