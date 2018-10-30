Gudyanga application for passport release successful

By Anesu Madiye

Former Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Mr Francis Gudyanga’s application for the temporary release of his passport was yesterday granted by Harare magistrate Mr Hosiah Mujaya.

Gudyanga, through his lawyer Mr Tafadzwa Muvhami, successfully applied for the temporary release of his passport from October 29 to November 19.

Mr Muvhami said Gudyanga needed to attend the Zimbabwe Academy of Science Conference set for Benin in November.

Gudyanga is facing fraud charges after he allegedly defrauded the Mineral Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) of US$1 629 500.

Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that during the period extending from September 2014 to December 2015, Gudyanga, acting as the Secretary of Mines and Mining Development, ordered MMCZ to pay US$1 629 500 to Glammer Private Limited through Pedstock Investments, as it was a foreign company. The Herald