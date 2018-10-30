Fresh crisis hits DeMbare

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dyanamos’ desperate bid to fight relegation is under threat from a fresh crisis amid reports of unrest and indiscipline being instigated by a clique of players whom the Harare giants’ chiefs believe are working “with a third force’’ to undermine the former champions’ survival bid.

Dynamos players refused to go into camp on Saturday ahead of their Chibuku Super Cup game against Triangle at Rufaro the following day.

It has emerged that the players have become “a bunch of mercenaries who are always holding the club at ransom on the eve of every key game’’.

That fresh crisis promoted the Dynamos executive to convene an emergency meeting at their National Sports Stadium offices last night.

Although club chairman Isiah Mupfurutsa was not giving away much, it has emerged that the bulk of the executive committee had resolved to expel leaders of the rebellion.

Dynamos have also given up on bad boy Denver Mukamba who has gone back to his old ways after he stopped reporting for duty without notice.

Mukamba has not been seen at training since he picked a knock during a practice game two weeks ago, forcing the technical team led by interim coach Lloyd Chigowe and Murape Murape to report the issue to the club’s leadership.

Mupfurutsa yesterday said the executive was aware of the midfielder’s problems and admitted they had finally given up on him.

The Harare banker tried to play down the crisis at Dynamos, only claiming that his executive would not tolerate indiscipline.

“The issue of Denver, I think we can just do as much as we can. I think he has got his own problems and as a club I think we don’t have to keep on dwelling much on him.

“He is an independent person. He is free to do whatever he wants. At times the technical team struggle to put together a squad yet we have registered players like him and it’s very unfortunate.

“If any club has to be successful, it needs highly disciplined players. If there is a lot of indiscipline taking place it tends to affect the club as well. Now we are short yet we have players who we registered and have contracts with and they are not forthcoming when they are needed.

“The issue of Denver is now public knowledge that maybe he is trying to do things that he is not supposed to be doing. I don’t think he is meant to play soccer.

“He is talented fine, but it’s not only about the talent. There is also a lot of factors that come into play over and above the talent that you have. You also need to have the right attitude, you also need to have the drive and passion.

“There are a lot of talented players who could have made it to the top, but they are not known anywhere because they couldn’t make it because of issues probably to do with discipline and so on. So talented players who is not disciplined and lacks passion is just as good as someone who is not talented at all.

“Dynamos has had great players before. Even the founders of Dynamos, we know were great players and it has produced more great players who are even streets ahead of this boy.

“So I don’t think we should be worried much about him. Probably he will realise it’s time for him to come back but I don’t think it’s still necessary for us, we have to be honest,” said Mupfurutsa.

Sources close to the goings on at Dynamos said management were also not amused with the conduct of newboy Kingston Nkatha who is on a six-month deal that ends in December.

The former SuperSport United striker has also been cited by supporters who at the weekend wrote an open letter to the players and warned them against holding Dynamos to ransom.

Mupfurutsa, however, last night was at pains to try and play down the latest wave of problems to rock the club and declined to name the culprits behind Saturday’s camp boycott and threats against fulfilling their match against Triangle.

“Discipline is very important. Dynamos is a big institution with a lot of stakeholders including players and staff so we can’t all be thinking in the same way and we can’t all be acting in the same way.

“But what is important at the end of the day is how you reconcile and then move together. The elements of indiscipline are here and there. But these players, some of them are young and it’s part of their learning process.

“So as an executive we have a duty to try and give support to them, guide them and also manage the way they behave. But here and there we have incidents although it’s not something that we can say is wayward,” said Mupfurutsa.

Dynamos are also battling to get their supporters under the leash following the violent episodes that marred their semi-final clash against Triangle where assistant referee Salani Ncube was stretchered off injured after he was hit by a missile from a rowdy section of their fans.

Under the Chibuku Super Cup Rules and Regulations DeMbare could be hauled before a Disciplinary Committee or face a $2 000 fine for their failure to exercise control over their fans.

“That was very unfortunate. We don’t condone such type of behaviour as a club. We can still win games without us indulging in that kind of actions. But a club cannot control what an individual among those thousands is thinking or what he may decide to do.

“At the end of the day it’s that club that suffers because such kind of behaviour tend to attract penalties. What I can say to our fans is that, yes they might not agree with certain decisions but it’s only part of the game. So there is need to be more tolerant, more patient and also restrain themselves so that we don’t end up having those situations. Those referees are also human beings,” said Mupfurutsa.

The supporters, unamused with the conduct of the players however, warned them in the open letter widely circulated via social media within the club’s circles.

“Open letter from Supporters to:

“1. Kingstone Nkata, 2. Peace Makaha, 3. Obey Mwerahari, 4. Marshal Machazane, 5. Gift Saunyama.

“We, the supporters of Dynamos Football Club do greatly appreciate your contribution to our great club BUT we have of late noted with deep concern your untoward and unbecoming behaviour in influencing other players to boycott training and going into camp.

“This is at a time when your concerns as players are being taken care of by the executive. The executive has for the past week been working around the clock in order to address your outstanding issues. However, you the above five players have decided to be a thorn in the flesh and decided to go on to influence and incite other players into an industrial action.

“We are watching all your moves and we have our ears to the ground. We are fully aware that this past week players received $850 each as bonus payments.

“So far players are only owed one winning bonus and bonuses for three drawn matches which translates into only two winning bonuses owed.

“We as Dynamos supporters want you to lead by example and use the proper channels to air your concerns not to hold the team and supporters at ransom,’’ the supporters said.

The DeMbare supporters also concurred with the belief in the management that a third force was allegedly behind the fresh wave of problems at the club.

“We are reliably informed that the five of you are being used and influenced by a third force within the Dynamos family to destabilise our great team. This third force we are informed, has a hidden agenda to topple the current leadership and board.

“Your winning bonuses for the Herentals match we are told will be paid on Wednesday next week. We have it on good authority that the five of you have today influenced the other players not to go into camp for the Triangle match tomorrow.

“A word to the wise is enough so mend your ways and be good leaders. We are watching your moves as supporters,’’ read the letter. The Herald