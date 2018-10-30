End of the road for carjacker

Police have arrested a suspected lone carjacker who was targeting motorists and robbing them of their vehicles before stripping them and selling spare parts in Harare and Marondera.

Walter Benjamin Changa (25) of house number 527 Matongo Crescent, Nyameni, in Marondera was arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Vehicle Theft Squad.

CID spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho said investigations were still in progress.

“The first count occurred on 26 July 2018 at around 9.30pm at Avoca Service Station, Marondera,” she said.

“Complainant was driving his Nissan Vanette travelling from Harare to Macheke. He arrived at Ruzawi Service Station, Marondera, and offered a lift to the suspect who was going to Macheke.

“The complainant then drove to Avoca Service Station, Marondera, parked the vehicle near one of the fuel pumps, and got into the shop, leaving the keys on the ignition port.”

Changa allegedly took advantage of the situation, jumped behind the wheel and drove off.

When the complainant came back from the shop after about five minutes, he found the vehicle gone.

Det Insp Chinho said on the second count which occurred on August 25 at around 7.15pm, a pirate taxi driver parked his Honda Fit at Zuva Service Station in Marondera waiting for clients.

“Immediately, he was approached by the suspect who hired him to a purported house in Rusike Phase 2, Marondera, which he alleged was his aunt’s place of residence,” she said.

The suspect made the complainant believe that his fare would be paid by his aunt. When they reached the destination, the suspect went behind the purported house, returned and advised complainant that his aunt was having supper and would come out in a short while.

“The complainant then disembarked to relieve himself behind the vehicle, leaving the vehicle keys on the ignition port. The suspect immediately jumped onto the driver’s seat, locked the doors and drove off, leaving the complainant behind. Complainant’s property including a Huawei cellphone and $40 cash was stolen during the process.”

Det Insp Chinho said the suspect took the car to K and R Investments in Hwedza where it was broken for spare parts which were all sold.

On October 19, police received information from the public that led to the arrest of Changa and the recovery of the Nissan Vanette at Zinyama Shop, Garabga Township in Wedza.

The shell of the second vehicle was recovered at K and R Investments.

“The police would like to encourage motorists not to leave keys on the ignition port,” said Det Insp Chinho.

“Motorists should also avoid leaving strangers in their car or anywhere near the car when it is not locked. The ZRP encourages motorists to install tracking devices and anti-hijack systems as they assist in tracking down the stolen motor vehicles.”

Det Insp Chinho warned garage owners not to break vehicles for spare parts without asking for the vehicle documents.

She applauded members of the public for their support and cooperation in providing information which led to the arrest of Changa. The Herald