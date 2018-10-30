DeMbare to face the music

Dynamos are likely to face the music for the actions of their supporters in their 2-1 defeat to Triangle in the Chibuku Super Cup semifinal tie on Sunday.

Frustrated by the reality that they were staring Chibuku Super Cup exit, Dynamos supporters started protesting against most decisions by the match officials, pelting them with missiles while the same gesture was also extended to Triangle players who they felt were wasting time.

And on 68 minutes they caused a 13 minute stoppage when supporters housing the Vietnam Stand hit far side assistant referee Solani Ncube with a missile.

Ncube suffered a broken tissue on his leg and was eventually replaced by fourth assistant Philani Ncube for the remaining minutes.

Their behaviour was even condemned by coach Lloyd Chigowe.

“I would urge our supporters to support us passionately but not to incur fines on behalf of the club. They should also have control over their emotions because whilst we appreciate their support which is very much valued I think it also costs the club in terms of momentum on the field of play and also fines that come with hooliganism,” Chigowe said.

“In my opinion the referee did not consider additional time probably because he was afraid of missiles so in the end it militated against us.”

Chicken Inn did not take part in this year’s edition of the Chibuku Super Cup after they were banned for bringing the game into disrepute last season.

The Gamecocks found themselves in trouble after they caused the abandonment of their first round match against Yadah in protest over a late penalty awarded to their opponents.

The-then coach Rahman Gumbo ordered his players to leave the pitch in protest of the spot kick which was awarded in the 87th minute.

And, according to the tournament’s rules and regulations, the club were found guilty and slapped with a one-year ban and a fine. DailyNews